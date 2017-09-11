Satechi releases Vertical Laptop Stand

Satechi has released its Vertical Laptop Stand. It elevates most laptops and tablets, keeping desks and tables clutter-free and safe from water or coffee spills.

Aside from maximizing desk space while storing laptops or tablets in an upright, vertical position, the stand is designed to keep ports exposed for charging, connecting to monitors. Additionally, its aluminum body helps devices stay cool as its bottom chamber regulates air flow and helps to prevent overheating.

Made with anodized aluminum, the Vertical Laptop Stand is heavy enough to securely hold laptops and tablets without toppling over, according to the folks at Satechi. The Vertical Laptop Stand’s sleek, adjustable design allows it to be universally compatible with laptops and tablets, even with shell cases, with one-half inch to 1.5 inch thickness, including the MacBook, MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, Asus Zenbook, Samsung Notebook and more.

Satechi’s Vertical Laptop Stand is available in now silver, space gray or jet black for $44.99 at Satechi.net and Amazon.com.