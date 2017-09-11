Guide book released for iPhone X and iOS 11

Tap Guides has introduced the “iPhone X Guide,” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075M8XMPJ), a book available in the Amazon Kindle Store that covers details of the iPhone X and iOS 11.

Priced at $3.99, it covers features such as Face ID, iOS 11, every built-in app and the iPhone X hardware. It's also packed with large color images that help to visually explain tips and tutorials.