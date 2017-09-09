iMobie announces AnyTrans 6.0 with Free iOS Mover

iMobie has announced AnyTrans 6.0 with Free iOS Mover (https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/index.htm). Available for both Mac and Windows, users can transfer most types of Android data to iOS, to iTunes, or even to iCloud, including contacts, messages, photos, music, even settings like wallpapers, brightness and more.

Users select those parts of data or even a single item to transfer. AnyTrans 6.0 with Free iOS Mover is, well, free.