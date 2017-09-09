WaterField introduces the iPhone Camera Bag

In celebration of the iPhone’s 10-year anniversary, WaterField (https://www.sfbags.com) has introduced a custom iPhone Camera Bag in elegant leather or black ballistic nylon designed to hold detachable lenses, mini tripod, and other photo accessories for the new iPhones expected to debut today.

The iPhone Camera Bag allows mobile photographers to stow their iPhone photography gear within easy reach, ready to snap photos on a moment’s notice, says WaterField owner Gary Waterfield. Available in full-grain premium leather or classic black ballistic nylon, the WaterField iPhone Camera Bag attaches to a belt or slings crossbody, keeping the iPhone quickly accessible at the hip.

Inside, the bag includes a dedicated, easy-access pocket for the smartphone and battery pack and adjustable padded dividers for up to four smartphone camera lenses. An additional zippered mesh pocket stow cords and lens attachments. Two stretchy straps hold a mini-tripod in place along the bottom of the bag.

The full body of the mini camera bag is padded with a single piece of dense foam. A waterproof zipper helps keep equipment safe from the elements. The iPhone Camera Bag is available in ballistic nylon and leather versions for $99 and $129, respectively.