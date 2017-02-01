YouTube Downloader for Mac upgraded to version 5.0

iFunia has upgraded YouTube Downloader for Mac to version 5.0. The app allows users to download and save YouTube videos right into their Mac. Version 5.0 adds support for downloading YouTube playlist and channels in one go.

iFunia YouTube Downloader for Mac also can download video from Vimeo, Dailymotion, LiveLeak, Break, Metacafe, Facebook, Instagram, Yahoo, BBC, AOL, SoundCloud, and 1000-plus other sites. iFunia YouTube Downloader for Mac costs $19.99 with unlimited video downloading and requires macOS 10.10 or higher. You can download a demo that allows three free downloads at the iFunia website (http://tinyurl.com/y9e7q9om).