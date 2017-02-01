Apple now offering a full line of Certified R...
Apple is now offering a full line of Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros for $200-$300 off MSRP. A standard Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is... Read more
Apple Has Shipped 1.2 Billion iPhones in the...
According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Apple has shipped 1.2 billion iPhones worldwide cumulatively in the past 10 years. Total global iPhone revenues have reached three quarters... Read more
OWC Now Shipping Thunderbolt 3 Dock With 13 P...
OWC has announced that its new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock is shipping now. With 13 ports, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock provides exceptional connectivity through an included Thunderbolt 3 cable, delivering... Read more
13-inch MacBook Airs on sale for $100-$130 of...
MacMall has the new 2017 13″ MacBook Airs on sale today for $100 off MSRP including free shipping:
– 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $869, $130 off MSRP
– 13″ 1.8GHz/256GB MacBook Air (... Read more
12-inch 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook on sale for...
Adorama has the 2017 12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook (sku MNYF2LL/A) on sale for $1199 including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $100 off MSRP.
B&H Photo has the 2017... Read more
2016 MacBook Pros, Apple refurbished, availab...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 15″ and 13″ MacBook Pros available starting at $1189. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
– 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar Space... Read more
2017 15-inch MacBook Pros on sale for up to $...
B&H Photo has the new 2017 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only:
– 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray: $2199, $200... Read more
DriveSavers Upgrades Its Free Data Recovery O...
DriveSavers, a worldwide leader in data recovery, eDiscovery and digital forensic solutions, today announced it will provide free data recovery services to Florida residents who lose data as a result... Read more
KODAK Wireless Photo Printer Mini Supports iO...
Suwon, South Korea based Prinics Co., Ltd has announced availability of the portable KODAK Photo Printer Mini through its North American distributor C A Global, located in Edison, New Jersey. KODAK... Read more
Sale! Mac mini for $399, save $100
B&H Photo has the 1.4GHz Mac mini on sale for $399 for a limited time. Their price is $100 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for a mini from any Apple reseller:
– 1.4GHz Mac mini (... Read more