Recosoft Corp. releases PDF2Office for iWork 2017

Recosoft Corp. has released PDF2Office for iWork 2017, the latest version of its PDF to Apple Pages, Keynote and Numbers conversion utility for macOS.

PDF2Office for iWork allows you to recover, reuse and re-source the content stored in PDF files. The app converts PDFs to Numbers, Keynote and Pages files by: recreating the layout of the document; forming paragraphs; applying styles; regrouping independent graphic elements; extracting images; and creating tables automatically.

PDF2Office for iWork 2017 sports a revamped user interface, the ability to batch convert multiple PDF files to different formats, an area select tool, and PDF to image conversion. It also contains the latest PDF Reconstruction v7.0 engine.

PDF2Office for iWork requires macOS 10.9 or higher. It’s available at the Mac App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/pdf2office-for-iwork-2017/id1222474788) as an in-app purchase for $29.99 with a limited free-to-use option for 14-days.