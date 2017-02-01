OWC ships the Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Other World Computing is now shipping new orders of the $299 Thunderbolt 3 Dock (http://tinyurl.com/y9jmo5hf), which sports 13 ports. It provides connectivity through an included Thunderbolt 3 cable, delivering power to laptops and other devices.

The dock takes full advantage of Thunderbolt 3 technology with throughput up to 40Gb/s of bandwidth. The 13 ports offer the capability to charge mobile devices, connect the newest displays, add external storage (including legacy devices such as FireWire drives), import photos and videos from SD cards, access wired networks via Gigabit Ethernet, and connect audio accessories.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock can be the foundation of a custom display setup, providing the ability to drive a latest-generation 5K display, two ultra HD 4K displays or a combination of 4K, HD and other displays with the Mini DisplayPort (mDP) with DisplayPort++ support, and additional Thunderbolt 3 port.

For professionals working in the creative industries, there’s a detailed workflow complete with specialized and legacy ports such as FireWire and digital audio. The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock supports FireWire 800 and S/PDIF digital audio, as well as an SD card reader and analog stereo audio.