iWatermark Pro for macOS updated to version 2.0

Plum Amazing Software has updated iWatermark Pro for Mac to version 2.0. It’s a watermarking app for professional photographers for business and personal use.

iWatermark Pro support batch or sequential processing, including relative and absolute scaling. Watermark types include Text, Graphic, Vector, Lines, Border, Text On Arc, Text Banner, QR Code, Signature, Metadata and Steganographic.

Version 2.0 provides updated tags in the iWatermark Text editor for GPS (Alt. Speet and Lat.) and Current (date, time, year, total) and File Attributes. It enables rotation and scaling gestures in Text, Graphic and Vector watermarks, Smart Zoom for turning scaling on/off, a Quick Look at preview click smart Zoom on input preview, and more.

iWatermark Pro requires macOS 10.6 or higher. It’s available at the Plum Amazing online store (https://plumamazing.com/products/) for $30.