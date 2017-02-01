Information Technology Disaster Resource Center

Recent events such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma remind us of all kinds of recovery – but often, news doesn’t talk about support related to IT.

Fortunately, there are many ways to get help or give help, and organizations ready and willing to step in and give assistance. One of them is the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC), a non-profit group of volunteers from the IT community who provide no-cost telecommunications support to survivors and emergency responders as they begin recovery after a disaster. If you are interested in donating time, money, or equipment you can contact them via their web site. https://itdrc.org

Often, organizations like ITDRC get support from vendors. For example, if you are a Ruckus customer or reseller and have old Ruckus WLAN gear that you want to donate, send it to ITDRC and we will make sure it is fully licensed and upgraded at no cost.