AKVIS ArtSuite for macOS revved to version 12

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has announced AKVIS ArtSuite 12, an update of the photo decoration software for macOS that offers a collection of visual effects and frames for your digital photos.

Version 12 offers the new Passe-Partout frame, the Presets panel with ready-to-use AKVIS frame presets, the improved Halftone effect, and some bug fixes. The new version provides more customization options by adding a new gray interface color.

A demo of AKVIS ArtSuite is available for download on macOS 10.7 and higher. It’s available as a standalone application and as a plugin to photo editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, and others.

AKVIS ArtSuite 12 Home sells for $39, Deluxe for $49, and Business for $72. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers.

Version 12 is a free upgrade for recent buyers, as well for those who bought “one year of updates” during the last 12 months. Users whose license isn’t valid for the new version can get ArtSuite 12 for $14.95.