iLocker for Mac provides password-controlled app, file security
iLocker for Mac provides password-controlled app, file security

ProtectStar has announced iLocker for Mac 1.0. It’s a password-protected app and file security utility.

iLocker allows users of shared Macs to password protect any app, file, or folder on a hard drive. For example, parents can drag and drop apps or files into the iLocker window, set a password, and their selections are protected from unauthorized access by their offspring. The app also supports the MacBook Pro's Touch ID sensor.

iLocker for Mac 1.0 costs $19.90 and requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s available exclusively through the ProtectStar website (http://tinyurl.com/y8lkkjl2).

 

