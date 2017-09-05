Mountain Duck 2 for Mac has support for secure Cryptomator interoperable vaults

Mountain Duck 2 has been released for macOS (and Windows), featuring support for client-side encrypted Cryptomator interoperable vaults. The result? “Foolproof” client-side encryption for cloud storage mounted on your desktop.

Encryption for data at rest prevents unauthorized access regardless of the server or cloud storage infrastructure. You can create secure vaults on any server or cloud storage available through the the broad protocol support in Mountain Duck – including Amazon S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure, Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive or any OpenStack Swift, WebDAV or FTP interoperable hosting solution. Additionally you can also connect to your local hard disk and browse Cryptomator Vaults you want to save on your computer.

Also, all vaults either created by Mountain Duck, Cyberduck or mobile apps from Cryptomator for iOS and Android are fully interoperable. Mountain Duck 2 is available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y974m2zh) for $39.99. It requires macOS 10.8.3 or later.