Avira debuts the Free Security Suite for macOS

Avira has introduced the new Free Security Suite for Mac. It’s “the world’s first free security package for Mac users that combines security and privacy features into a single suite at no cost,” according to Alexander Vukcevic, director of Avira Protection Services.

It combines the Avira Free Antivirus for Mac together with the Avira Phantom VPN. As an additional protection layer, the browser extension Avira SafeSearch Plus is also part of the suite. This combo is designed to protect Mac users against incoming malware, secures their privacy anywhere against online spying, unlocks geo-restricted content and delivers secure search results, Vukcevic says.

The Avira Free Security Suite for Mac is free to install and use. Functionality on Phantom VPN is limited by a monthly bandwidth ceiling. The Avira Free Security Suite for Mac is available for download (www.avira.com) and requires macOS 10.11 or higher.

Avira has also released a new version of Avira Mobile Security for iOS. The app features anti-phishing and identity protection capabilities. It can be downloaded for free via Avira.com or at the Apple App Store.