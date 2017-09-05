DataShredder for macOS revved to version 1.0.4

ProtectStar has updated Data Shredder for macOS (10.11 or higher) to version 1.0.4. It’s a military grade data deletion tool.

Data Shredder for Mac securely deletes data using secure deletion algorithms that purportedly meet and exceed government, military, and industry standards. Users drag ’n drop files, folders, volumes or even external devices to the app. Data Shredder then erases any chance for data reconstruction. Version 1.0.4 is a maintenance release.

Data Shredder for Mac Professional uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19 and more. Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition uses those same algorithms. Plus, it makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020 (United States Air Force), BSI TL-03423 and Canadian CSEC ITSG-06. Each algorithm has been analyzed by independent authorities and organizations to ensure it really does what it promises, which is destroy data beyond any hope of restoration.

Both editions have integrated the Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm developed by ProtectStar Inc. in 2017. The new deletion method also encrypts the blocks completely using the 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Algorithm) and uses high-quality random numbers generated based on Feder Information Processing Standards (FIPS).

Data Shredder for Mac Professional Edition costs $19.90 ,and Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition is $29.90. Both editions are available worldwide exclusively through the ProtectStar website (https://www.protectstar.com/en/).