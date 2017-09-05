AutoMounter 1.5 for macOS adds advanced mount rules, more

Pixeleyes has announced AutoMounter 1.5, an update to their menu item designed to automatically mount your network shares on macOS.

The utility will mount your shares from an available server or network-attached storage appliance, and they’ll appear on your Desktop. AutoMounter 1.5 offers advanced mount rules, the ability to mount to custom locations, opening apps and files on mount, and a dark UI theme.

AutoMounter 1.5 requires macOS 10.11 or higher and costs $9.99. The “Pro Settings” features require a $3.99 in-app purchase. AutoMounter is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y7h65cbl).