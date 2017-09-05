Apple posts new developer, public betas of iOS 11

Apple has released the 10th developer beta and ninth public beta of iOS 11. Developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center or the Software Update mechanism in the App Store.

End users can download the public beta. If you're not already signed up for the public beta program, you can do so at https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/. The public beta program is free, but remember: beta software is unfinished software so use with care.