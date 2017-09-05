Pixelmator Pro for the Mac coming this fall

The Pixelmator Team has unveiled the upcoming Pixelmator Pro 1.0, a new image editing app for the Mac. Codenamed Whirlwind, it will include a modern single-window interface, non-destructive, GPU-powered image editing tools, machine learning-enhanced editing features and much more, says Saulius Dailide, one of the founders of the Pixelmator Team.

The modern, dark single-window interface of Pixelmator Pro has been created exclusively for working with images. Its streamlined, macOS-inspired design provides a completely native Mac app experience and is fully consistent with the look and feel of macOS, Dailide says. And a reimagined, user-centered workflow design makes the professional editing tools in Pixelmator Pro accessible, even to first-time users, he adds.

Completely nondestructive color adjustments, effects, styles, and layouting tools in Pixelmator Pro will allow you to go back and modify or delete individual changes at any point in the editing workflow. Thanks to the new presets feature, you can create combinations of multiple adjustments, effects, or styles, save them to your favorites and reuse them in any of your images.

Pixelmator Pro uses machine learning to deliver more intelligent editing tools and features. Integrated via the new Core ML framework, machine learning lets Pixelmator Pro detect and understand various features within images, bringing a number of groundbreaking advancements, such as accurate automatic layer naming, portrait detection, automatic horizon detection, realistic object removal, and intelligent quick selections, Dailide says.

Designed exclusively for the Mac, Pixelmator Pro uses the Mac graphics processor in tandem with the latest Mac graphics technologies, such as Metal 2, Core Image, and OpenGL. Other features include: HEIF file format compatibility; full RAW support, including support for multiple RAW layers; support for Adobe Photoshop images; complete macOS integration via full support for iCloud, Versions, Tabs, Full Screen, Split View, Sharing, Permanent Undo, Touch Bar, Wide Color, and others; Metal 2-powered painting tools and dual texture brushes; powerful retouching, reshaping, selecting, type, shape and vector tools; and a lot more.

Pixelmator Pro is coming exclusively to the Mac App Store this fall. Full system requirements and more information on Pixelmator Pro can be found online (http://www.pixelmator.com/pro/).