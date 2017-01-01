Kool Tools: E.TUNES splash proof speaker

Renogy’s (www.renogy.com) splash proof E.TUNES Bluetooth Speaker is rated IPX6 making it ideal for outdoor weather. Users can e stream high quality music via Bluetooth 4.2 or with the provided AUX cord.

The E.TUNES conveniently features an LED light, a 5,000 mAH rechargeable battery, and a USB Fast Charge Port to power most devices multiple times. The speaker has a built-in monocrystalline solar panel.

Three dynamic equalization modes come pre-installed into the speaker for a personalized audio experience. When not in use, the E.TUNES Bluetooth Speaker will go into auto-sleep mode to reduce power consumption and save the party for later.