XCOM 2: War of the Chosen comes to the Mac

Feral Interactive has announced that XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, the expansion pack for the 2016 strategy game XCOM 2, is out available on the Mac.

Developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K for PC and consoles, XCOM 2: War of the Chosen adds new content to XCOM 2 and the fight against ADVENT, the human enforcers of the alien regime occupying Earth. When additional resistance factions emerge to eliminate the invaders, a sinister new enemy, the Chosen, arises.

They have one goal: to recapture the Commander of XCOM. The expansion includes new Hero classes to counter the “Chosen”, new enemies, missions, even more challenging environments and increased depth in strategic gameplay.

War of the Chosen is available now from the Feral Store (www.feralinteractive.com) and Steam for $39.99.