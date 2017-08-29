Sonnet releases 1TB version of Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive

Sonnet Technologies has introduced a new version of its FusionThunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive (http://tinyurl.com/yadg8aac), a pocket-size solid-state drive (SSD) storage device with Thunderbolt 3 interface.

Equipped with 1TB of NVMe flash storage, the latest Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is compatible with both Mac and Windows computers. It leverages the 40Gb/s bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 to deliver data transfer speeds up to 2600 MB/s.

Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies, says the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive was designed for pro users requiring “ultimate performance in a truly portable storage device, unencumbered by the need for a power supply.” The storage device connects to any compatible Mac or Windows computer, or at the end of a Thunderbolt 3 device daisy chain, with its 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) cable. Based on the latest PCIe Gen 3 flash memory technology, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is more than five times faster than 6Gb/s SATA SSDs and USB 3 SSD drives, adds Farnsworth.

Measuring 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion PCIe Flash Drive sports an enclosure crafted out of aluminum, which cools the SSD and eliminates the need for a fan to enable silent operation. The power-efficient design is bus-powered and so requires no AC power adapter.

The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is compatible with macOS 10.12.6 and higher. The drive with 1TB capacity will be available in late September at a manufacturers suggested retail price of $999.