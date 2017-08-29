Kool Tools: DaVinci drone

Aerix Drones’ DaVinci is the company’s first mid-sized aerial photography and racing drone hybrid. Its on-board first-person view (FPV) camera streams live video and records to the on-board micro SD card in 720p at 25fps, making it Aerix’s highest resolution video drone yet.

DaVinci features four brushless motors — two standard motors and two inverted motors — for the perfect blend of torque, thrust and lift. It’s capable of speeds up to 30 MPH with a 15-minute flight time. Not only is DaVinci fast, it can also fly up to 250 meters away, the length of approximately two and a half football fields.

It’s equipped with dual GPS to hold height and location, in addition to setting a home point for one-touch takeoff, landing and return to home functions. Low voltage warnings and fail-safe settings ensure you have enough time to return home for a smooth landing.

DaVinci boasts 5.8ghz FPV for low latency live streaming video. The on-screen display includes height, number of satellites, flying direction, horizontal speed, vertical speed and power in real-time

DaVinci is capable of amazing mid-air maneuvers with extremely responsive handling thanks to the stabilizer technology upgrades pre-installed. Its 6-axis gyro-stabilization keeps the drone stable and centered. You can bank hard and fast in any direction and DaVinci will automatically return to center. And 360-degree rotational yaw allows users to seamlessly adjust orientation.

The DaVinci is available in black with black controller and retails for $295 at www.aerixdrones.com.