ConceptDraw releases Healthcare Management Workflow for ConceptDraw Pro

CS Odessa (www.csodessa.com) has rolled out the newest addition to Solution Park for ConceptDraw Pro: a $49 set of libraries that provides a range of objects to support documentation and graphics that deal with healthcare management workflow.

The Healthcare Management Workflow Diagrams solution allows you to assemble any medical process, build medical instructional posters, enhance the medical education experience, and explain complex medical health issues in a straightforward manner, according to the folks at CS Odessa. ConceptDraw Pro is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows. It provides a perpetual cross-platform license with no annual fees.

ConceptDraw Pro retails for $199 per end user license. It’s included in ConceptDraw Office 4 ($499), the third generation suite of software products that uses InGyre4 integration technology to share data between its applications.