Kensington announces BlackBelt Rugged Case for 9.7-inch iPad

Kensington (www.kensington.com) has announced the $59 BlackBelt Rugged Case for Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad. It’s built with military-grade protection and an integrated hand.

A variable kick stand allows you to position the iPad at any given angle. The BlackBelt Rugged Case for iPad 9.7 is drop test certified. The Asset Tagging Area allows users to identify their devices when they get lost or misplaced. It comes wit a screen protector.