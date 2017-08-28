The IGEL OS is now implemented on the Mac

IGEL (www.igel.com), which specializes in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, is extending the capabilities of the IGEL UD Pocket, and, for the first time, providing IT organizations with a way to leverage the IGEL OS on Macs.

The IGEL UD Pocket is a flexible, ut-of-the-box micro thin client solution designed to improve the security of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) initiatives in organizations with remote or mobile workforces. The combination of the IGEL UD Pocket for Mac and the IGEL UMS can also reduce operating expenses due to the already lower total cost of ownership available through the Mac platform, says Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL.

Supporting enterprise-level security standards and protocols, the IGEL UD Pocket features two-factor authentication through external smart card readers or USB tokens, which prevents passwords from being lost, forgotten or intercepted by cybercriminals. Additionally, through the IGEL Cloud Gateway (ICG), which authenticates the connection between the IGEL UD Pocket and IGEL UMS, IT organizations can provide end users with secure, anytime and anywhere access to their Citrix, VMware and Microsoft virtual desktops via a standard Internet connection, without the need for a virtual private network (VPN) or leased-line solution.

With IGEL UD Pocket, IT organizations can convert most Macs into an IGEL OS-powered endpoint, as long as they meet the minimum requirements of having a 64-bit, x86-based CPU, 2GB of RAM, 2GB of storage and UEFI boot capability. Key features supported by the IGEL UD Pocket include support for the Mac Keyboard, Mac Touchpad, most Wi-Fi, Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard.

Available in a USB 3.0 form factor with backward compatibility to USB 2.0, the IGEL UD Pocket measures 22.4mm x 12.2mm x 6mm and weighs three grams. The IGEL UD Pocket also features an 8GB memory module, and a metal chassis is resistant to dust, shock and water.

The IGEL UD Pocket can be purchased through IGEL channel partners in North America at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $169. Licensing for the IGEL UD Pocket is assigned to the USB stick, independent of the MAC address of the target endpoint.