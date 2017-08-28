Apple and Accenture partner to create iOS business solutions

Apple and Accenture are partnering (http://tinyurl.com/yatkn8g5) to help businesses transform how their people engage with customers through business solutions for iOS. Accenture provides services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.

In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook says the partnership will take full advantage of the power, simplicity and security of iOS and Accenture’s capabilities as a leader in industry and digital transformation to help companies unlock new revenue streams, increase productivity, improve customer experience and reduce costs.

Accenture will create a dedicated iOS practice within Accenture Digital Studios in select locations around the world. Experts from Apple will be co-located with this team. Working together, the two companies will launch a new set of tools and services that help enterprise clients transform how they engage with customers using iPhone and iPad. The experts will include visual and experience designers, programmers, data architects and scientists, and hardware and software designers.

Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO, says the new iOS tools and services will take full advantage of the latest Apple technologies and tap into Accenture’s leading digital and analytics capabilities. There will be a new ecosystem services to help clients address the full range of iOS integration requirements to connect to back-end systems, leveraging Accenture’s systems integration expertise and the unique iOS advantages built by Apple with key partners like SAP and Cisco, he says.

Internet-of-Things (IoT) services will feature new tools, templates and predesigned code to help clients take greater advantage of the data from IoT platforms in their iOS apps, putting more power into the hands of workers. Migration services will help clients to quickly and easily transfer their existing legacy applications and data to modern iOS apps, says Nanterme.