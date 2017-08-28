Property Manager of macOS revved to version 2.2
Property Manager of macOS revved to version 2.2

Orion Transfer has updated Property Manage, their property management solution for macOS, to version 2.2.

The utility is designed to help landlords and tenants track rental costs, property expenses and room availability. It provides tables and reports that show how properties are performing by tracking both incoming rent and expenses. Version 2.2 fixes window restoration and other minor user interface fixes. It also introduces comprehensive expense tracking, along with improved reporting.

Property Manager 2.2 requires macOS 10.10 or higher rand costs $29.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/property-manager/id499833186). Also, a demo is available at the product website (http://tinyurl.com/y86pqpnu).

 

