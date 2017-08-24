Micromat introduces Drive Scope for the Mac

Micromat has announced a new macOS drive utility called Drive Scope. The software utilizes Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (also known as S.M.A.R.T.) — which is built into most hard drives — to report on the health of internal and external hard drives connected to Macs.

The program displays a wide variety of information about supported hard drives, including critical health information, and is able to warn of impending drive failures prior to data loss. According to Micromat product manager Christian Pickman. Drive Scope provides an extension to the already-capable SMART check in the company’s Techtool Pro.

“We've added a wide variety of information for any connected SMART enabled drive, the ability to trigger internal SMART tests in the drive, and overall just provide more information about the internals of your Mac's hard drive,” he says. “And it's all pulled straight from the drive using tools built in to the macOS, compared to other utilities that use a third-party, open-source solution.”

The program requires Mac OS 10.8.5 or above and is available here (https://www.micromat.com/products/drive-scope). It costs $19.99 for a single-user license and $133.99 for a business pack (for 10 users).