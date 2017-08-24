Kool Tools: SOUL sport headphones

SOUL Electronics’ (www.SOULElectronics.com) FLEX 2 are sport earphones that provide users with a secure and comfortable fit for all types of workouts.

The sweatproof earphones feature two interchangeable ear pieces, a hook and lock design and over-ear fit for every workout style. They feature a microphone for hands-free calls and a remote to control playlists.



Equipped with dynamic drivers, 9.2mm speaker diameter and neodymium magnets for a balanced and powerful sound, the FLEX 2 are designed to provide quality sound during strenuous workouts. The FLEX 2 includes a carrying pouch and four ear tips for a secure and comfortable fit. They’re available in black, blue and red and retail for $29.99.