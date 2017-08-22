Akitio to release a new four-bay, Thunderbolt 3 storage solution

Akitio (https://www.akitio.com) will release a new four bay, Thunderbolt 3 storage solution for Mac and Windows at the upcoming BIRTV Show in Beijing, China. The Thunder3 Quad X, while similar to the Thunder3 Quad, features an all-new design and is now compatible with both macOS and Windows computers.

It also supplies 27 watts of power delivery to help charge a connected Thunderbolt 3 laptop. The Quad X holds four drives and can accommodate either 3.5-inch hard drives, 2.5-inch hard drives or solid state drives (SSD's). The Quad X was designed for use with the 2016/2017 Apple MacBook Pro line-up as well as Thunderbolt 3 Windows PCs.

It offers fast transfers with the added flexibility of a DisplayPort video output and the aforementioned 27 watts of power delivery, according to Richard Wright, vice president of Sales & Marketing for Akitio.. The built-in power supply adds the convenience of portability and saves the space for the external power supply compared with its earlier version, he adds.

The Thunder3 Quad X can deliver transfer speeds of up to 1375 MB/second while simultaneously providing two 4K video streams to connected displays. It features two Thunderbolt 3 Ports and a DisplayPort video output to connect to the latest 4K 60Hz displays while also supporting power delivery up to 27W.

The second Thunderbolt 3 port on the Thunder3 Quad X operates the same as a Thunderbolt 3 computer port by supporting Thunderbolt 3 (up to five, daisy chained), as well as allowing users to connect USB Type-C devices (10Gb/second) such as external hard drives, and DisplayPort monitors. The Thunder3 Quad X will have a suggested manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $379 and is slated to ship in the third quarter.