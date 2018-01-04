Kensington announces SecureBack Rugged Case for Square Reader for the iPad

Kensington has announced the $99.99 SecureBack Rugged Case for Square Reader (http://tinyurl.com/y8onrp6u), which is compatible with 9.7-inch iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Air 2.



Designed to protect the Apple tablet in a mobile point-of-sale environment, it provides integrated protection for the Square Contactless & Chip Reader, and the Square Magstripe Reader. The dual layer construction offers drop protection while the raised bezel edging guards against screen scratches.

The rotating hand strap and shoulder strap are designed to make it easy to carry. A built-in anchor lets the user quickly attach a ClickSafe lock to deter any theft attempts when the user is away from the tablet.