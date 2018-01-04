Kalypso Media releases Sudden Strike 4 for macOS

Kalypso Media has released Sudden Strike 4, a World Ware II strategy title for macOS. It sends you off on three extensive campaigns set amongst the battlefields of the second world war.

Commanding the British and American, German or Soviet armies, you will lead over 100 different units into battle, including the German Heinkel He111 bomber, the Russian T-34 tank, the British Hawker Typhoon fighter plane and even the notorious German Panzerkampfwagen VI Tiger. In a first for the Sudden Strike series, you can now choose from one of nine individual commanders, such as George Patton or Bernard Montgomery, whose unique military doctrines unlock valuable command and combat abilities for your troops.

You’re tasked to prove your tactical expertise in over 20 single player scenarios, the challenge-focused skirmish mode, and the competitive multiplayer mode. A reward system awards the player for clever play with skill points and bonus unlockable content.

Sudden Strike 4 is available now worldwide for Mac on the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/ydfnvp9r). It requires macOS 10.6.6 or higher and costs $44.95.