Kool Tools: Smart Fusion guitar
Kool Tools: Smart Fusion guitar

The line of $1,399 Fusion Guitars (www.fusionguitars.com) are now available online to musicians in the U.S. Billed as "the world's most advanced electric guitar" they allow musicians to unplug, learn and create music just about anywhere.

° Incorporating a built-in amp, speakers and iPhone integration for access to tones, guitar effects and apps, these next generation musical instruments feature:
° An Apple iPhone and iPod dock with 24-bit/96kHz audio interface;

° A full-scale high quality maple neck with the option of rosewood or maple fingerboar;

° A built-in 20 Watt Class-D amplifier module with low noise (-90dB);
HD speakers — two full range speakers plus a higher frequency tweeter aimed upward;

° A patented floating speaker box, a feature that allows the speaker to "float" in the guitar body on rubber mounts. This design reduces the amount of vibration transmission between the guitar body and speaker to avoid audio feedback and improve volume;

° A patented neck-through-body construction;

° A rechargeable battery with 4-6 hour battery life;

° Dual Humbucker pickups — hot-rail Bridge Humbucker with parallel/series options via push/pull switch alongside a traditional neck Humbucker pickup.

The Fusion Guitars measure 33 x 11.4 x 3.2 inches and are supplied with a custom-designed padded gig bag. The product's built-in iPhone/iPod dock allows for a new level of sound customization, capture and enjoyment on-the-go.

 

