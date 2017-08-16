FORMULA ONE returns to macOS on August 25

Feral Interactive (www.feralinteractive.com) says F1 2017, the official videogame of the current 2017 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, will be released for macOS on Aug. 25. System requirementshaven’t been announced.

Developed and published by Codemasters for Windows and consoles, F1 2017 grants players access to not only the on-track excitement of F1, but also the off-track dealings and vehicle development that goes along with it. The ten-year Career Mode includes practice programs to help players hone their skills, a research and development tree to provide greater control over the development of their car, and the ability to tune engines and gearboxes over the course of the season.

F1 2017 for macOS will be available from the Feral Store and Steam for $59.99 on Aug. 25. The Mac App Store version will be released shortly afterwards, priced at $49.99.