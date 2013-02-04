CS Odessa announces Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) addition

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced a new enhancement for ConceptDraw Pro. This new addition, Plan-Do-Check-Act, introduces a new set of libraries that provides a solution for PDCA diagrams.

It includes a collection of samples, and library of vector stencils and icons that support “continuous quality improvement of products of any level of complexity,” according to the folks at CS Odessa. This new addition to the Solution Park is free for current users of ConceptDraw Pro 11, which is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows. ConceptDraw Pro 11 costs $199; a demo is available for download.