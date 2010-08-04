Jumsoft bring new features to its Toolbox and Templates apps

Jumsoft (www.jumsoft.com) is updating itsToolbox apps and standalone template products to include new features. The 40,000-plus templates can be used for themes, infographics, and other design elements for documents and presentations.

The most recent update from Jumsoft brings the new Customer Center feature, which is designed to make reaching out to developers easier than before. It resides within a button by the search bar and clicking it opens up four options: rate the app on the App Store, request template, report a problem, and send me news.

In addition to the Customer Center, the update modifies the content handling system within the apps so they’re quicker and more resource-efficient for everyone. The update also brings Touch Bar support for MacBook Pros with Touch Bar.