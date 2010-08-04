Digital Stationery Consortium offers free membership for start-ups, non-profits
Digital Stationery Consortium offers free membership for start-ups, non-profits

The Digital Stationery Consortium, Inc. (DSC) has announced that the organization is accepting Promoter member applications for a free, one-year membership from digital stationery-focused developers within technology start-ups as well as academic entities exclusively.

This initiative allows these young and developing companies to participate in the DSC’s technical and educational efforts via the consortium’s work groups. Once approved, the Promoter membership fee is waived for the first year. Promoter membership benefits include the ability to participate in DSC meetings as well as participate in one of three work groups, according to said Masahiko Yamada, DSC chairman.

As part of the DSC, members will work to establish digital ink as universal, open and smart content format based on the Wacom Ink Layer Language (WILL). WILL’s digital ink technology ensures cross-compatibility of ink data, allowing businesses and consumers to freely communicate and collaborate across digital devices, operating systems, hardware platforms and cloud services.

Founded by Wacom, the Digital Stationery Consortium is an association of global industries and thought leaders with the shared mission to advocate the value of human creativity and to lead the creation of a new market category of smart digital stationery solutions that are serving any creative minds in a most natural and intuitive way.

The consortium’s focus is to establish digital ink as a universal, open and smart content format and a common framework for sharing and collaborating with ideas based on WILL digital ink. For more information about DSC and its membership benefits, go to http://digitalstationeryconsortium.org.

 

