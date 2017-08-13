Sonnet's eGFX Breakaway Box now shipping

Sonnet Technologies is shipping its eGFX Breakaway Box with 350W power supply (http://tinyurl.com/y73krnlq), the first in the company’s new series of Thunderbolt 3 to PCI Express (PCIe) expansion chassis for professional graphics and gaming applications.

It provides a single slot for connecting any size Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card, including high-performance GPU cards. The eGFX Breakaway Box is targeted to those who need to run bandwidth-intensive graphics applications on their eGFX-compatible notebook, all-in-one, or other small-form-factor computers.

The unit is equipped with a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 port that enables data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s. It supports Thunderbolt-compatible cards with GPU chipsets such as the AMD Radeon R9 and RX, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 7, 9, and 10 series, plus the NVIDIA TITAN X and Xp, and Quadro GP100, P4000, P5000, and P6000 cards.

The eGFX Breakaway Box is now available from Sonnet Technologies and its dealers. It has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $299.