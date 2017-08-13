MegaSeg 6.0.4 for macOS Released With Over 50 Improvements

Fidelity Media has released the fourth update to MegaSeg 6 Pro, DJ and radio automation software for macOS (10.6 and higher). Version 6.0.4 features over 50 important fixes including new controller presets, with improvements to search, segues, events, automatic volume, and interface refinements.

MegaSeg 6 introduced a redesigned interface among many new features including smart volume sensing for automatic segues, a new playlist browser, full-track waveforms with draggable loop points, album art progress rings, second-precision events, video overlays, exportable logs, daypart restricted tracks, and support for macOS Sierra.

MegaSeg 6 DJ and Pro editions can be purchased at http://megaseg.com for $99 and $199, respectively. Older versions of MegaSeg DJ and Pro editions can be upgraded for $29 and $69, respectively.