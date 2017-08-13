MacPlus Software debuts Miya Notes for Google Keep 1.0

MacPlus Software (http://www.noteifyapp.com) has released Miya Notes for Google Keep 1.0, a Mac-client for Google Keep.

Rather than utilize a web browser to access Google Keep notes, you can use Miya Notes. Features include a widget for the desktop, multi window mode, menu bar access, and a variety of hot keys. Additional shortcut functionality allows to instantly create notes just by pressing one hot key without opening the app.

Miya Notes for Google Keep requires macOS 10.10 or later. It’s normally priced at $2.99. However, it will be available for $0.99 through Aug. 18. Miya Notes for Google Keep is available at the Mac App Store in the Productivity category.