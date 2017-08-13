Lakehorn AG introduces Video File List 1.0 for macOS

Lakehorn AG (www.lakehorn.com) has introduced Video File List 1.0 for macOS. The app is used to find out more about any collection of movies files.

Video File List can help find poor quality content and will make it easier to clean up movie collections, according to the folks at Lakehorn AG. It displays all necessary information to decide what to do with a movie file, including video resolution or runtime, as well as calculates the compression ratio of the file. Video File List can parse folders of movie files.

Video File List 1.0 requires macOS 10.11 or higher and costs $3.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store in the Video category.