FLAC to MP3 Mac 2.0 Converts FLAC Audio Files to MP3 and Other Formats

WDSoft has rolled out FLAC to MP3 Mac 2.0 (https://flactomp3mac.com), an update to the free audio conversion app. It requires macOS 10.10 or higher.

The tool converts FLAC media files to MP3, WMA, M4A, AAC, OGG and WAV audio formats. FLAC to MP3 Mac shrinks the file size to enable the playing of files on almost any device. Users can also extract audio from movie file formats such as MP4, MPG, and more.