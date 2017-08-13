BioShock Remastered comes to the Mac on August 22

Feral Interactive (www.feralinteractive.com) has announced that BioShock Remastered, a version of the first-person shooter running in 1080p, will be released for macOS on Aug. 22 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game’s original release. It was originally developed by Irrational Games and published by 2K for Windows and console.

Here’s how the game is described: “Set in an alternative 1960, BioShock Remastered plunges players into Rapture, an individualistic utopia gone badly wrong. To survive the onslaughts of the city’s deranged inhabitants, players must rewrite their own genetic codes, and find creative ways to combine their terrifying new powers with devastating weapons. With a thought-provoking storyline, BioShock is at once beautiful, thrilling and frightening, and explores profound ideas about science, politics and human nature.”

BioShock: Remastered will be available from the Feral Store and Steam for $19.99. The Mac App Store version of BioShock: Remastered will be released shortly afterwards costing $19.99. The original BioShock for macOS will continue to be available from the Mac App Store. System requirements will be confirmed closer to release.