Satechi rolls out Aluminum Type-C to VGA, Type-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapters

Satechi (www.satechi.net) has introduced two new adapters to its arsenal of USB-C solutions. The new Aluminum Type-C to VGA Adapter and Aluminum Type-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter expand connectivity options and add functionality to USB-C devices.

The plug and play $34.99 Aluminum Type-C to VGA Adapter provides users with a solution for projecting a compatible USB-C device to a VGA display. Providing 1080p resolution at a rate of 60Hz, it lets users connect the USB-C device to a VGA-compatible display or projector.

The $29.99 Aluminum Type-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, supporting 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet, provides HD video streaming, uninterrupted gaming and fast web downloads. You connect the Ethernet wire to the RJ-45 port on the adapter to upgrade to a wired Gigabit Ethernet network connection.

Both Type-C accessories feature a sleek brushed aluminum exterior in silver, gold, space gray or rose gold.