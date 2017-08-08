Satechi rolls out Aluminum Type-C to VGA, Type-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapters
Satechi rolls out Aluminum Type-C to VGA, Type-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapters

Satechi (www.satechi.net) has introduced two new adapters to its arsenal of USB-C solutions. The new Aluminum Type-C to VGA Adapter and Aluminum Type-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter expand connectivity options and add functionality to USB-C devices.

The plug and play $34.99 Aluminum Type-C to VGA Adapter provides users with a solution for projecting a compatible USB-C device to a VGA display. Providing 1080p resolution at a rate of 60Hz, it lets users connect the USB-C device to a VGA-compatible display or projector.

The $29.99 Aluminum Type-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, supporting 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet, provides HD video streaming, uninterrupted gaming and fast web downloads. You connect the Ethernet wire to the RJ-45 port on the adapter to upgrade to a wired Gigabit Ethernet network connection.
Both Type-C accessories feature a sleek brushed aluminum exterior in silver, gold, space gray or rose gold.

 

Together 3.8.8 - Store and organize all...
Together helps you organize your Mac, giving you the ability to store, edit and preview your files in a single clean, uncluttered interface. Together Features Smart storage. With simple drag-and-... Read more
Stacks 3.5.0 - New way to create pages i...
Stacks is a new way to create pages in RapidWeaver. It's a plugin designed to combine drag-and-drop simplicity with the power of fluid layout. Features Fluid Layout: Stacks lets you build pages... Read more
Cocktail 10.4.2 - General maintenance an...
Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets you clean, repair and optimize your Mac. It is a powerful digital toolset that helps hundreds of thousands of Mac users around the world get... Read more
Cocktail 10.4.2 - General maintenance an...
Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets you clean, repair and optimize your Mac. It is a powerful digital toolset that helps hundreds of thousands of Mac users around the world get... Read more
Fission 2.3.3 - Streamlined audio editor...
Fission can crop and trim audio, paste in or join files, or just rapidly split one long file into many. It's streamlined for fast editing. Plus, it works without the quality loss caused by other... Read more
Adobe Acrobat 17.012.20093 - Powerful PD...
Acrobat DC is available only as a part of Adobe Creative Cloud, and can only be installed and/or updated through Adobe's Creative Cloud app. Adobe Acrobat DC with Adobe Document Cloud services is... Read more
 

