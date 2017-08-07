Sonnet announces Mac compatible Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort adapter

Sonnet Technologies has announced a new addition to its expanding Thunderbolt 3 product line: the Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort Adapter. The compact, bus-powered device enables users to connect up to two 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) DisplayPort (DP) monitors or one 5K DP monitor to a single Thunderbolt 3 port on Mac and Windows systems.

Sonnet's Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort Adapter is a plug-and-play solution for adding dual DP port connectivity to most computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports. Users simply plug in the Sonnet adapter to their computers, connect the monitors with standard DP cables (sold separately), and then configure the displays through the operating system.

Although the Sonnet Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort Adapter supports up to two 4K DP monitors at 60 hertz or one 5K DP monitor at 60 hertz, it also supports monitors with lower resolutions, such as full HD 1080p (1920 x 1080) and 1920 x 1200. Plus, the Sonnet adapter's built-in audio support ensures that there's no need to connect additional cables to hear sound from the monitors. For added convenience, the Sonnet adapter is also compatible with "active" DP-to-HDMI, DP-to-DVI, and DP-to-VGA adapters, enabling the connection of a wider variety of monitors.

The Sonnet Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort Adapter (http://tinyurl.com/yd44cox6) is available now with an manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $89.