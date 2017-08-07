pdfToolbox revved to version 9.3

callas software (https://www.callassoftware.com) has rolled out version 9.3 of pdfToolbox, which allows you to integrate PDF processing. The upgrade uses the latest version of the Adobe PDF Library and provides bug fixes in the areas of rendering and transparency flatting and improves stability and performance of the application.

A new Switchboard action allows for converting pages containing CMYK (and optionally spot colors) into pre-separated pages (without rasterization). A one page CMYK PDF file is converted into a four-page pre-separated PDF file. Pre-separated pages have metadata to allow compatible equipment to recognize them as such.

The pdfToolbox check for the size of a page box such as the trim box has been extended. Now it’s also possible to check that a page has either a given size or a multiple of that size. This allows for checking whether a page can be proportionally scaled to the required size.

The update to pdfToolbox 9.3 — which requires macOS 10.7 or later — is free of charge for pdfToolbox 9 users (you can keep your pdfToolbox 9 keys for this update). pdfToolbox Desktop for manual processing as a plug-in within Adobe Acrobat or standalone, starts at $499. A demo is available for download.