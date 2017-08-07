Ghostotter introduces Automator Actions for Apple Pages
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Ghostotter introduces Automator Actions for Apple Pages

Ghostotter Software has introduced Pages Automator Actions (http://tinyurl.com/ycrjxrrf), a $12.50 set of Automator actions to control Apple's Pages on macOS

Users can create Automator workflows to open files, convert then to other formats, find/replace text and more, without needing to know any kind of coding. The actions can interact with actions from other applications to build workflows to save users time, including batch converting Pages documents to PDFs, zipping them and uploading them via FTP.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Dropbox 32.4.21 - Cloud backup and synch...
Dropbox is an application that creates a special Finder folder that automatically syncs online and between your computers. It allows you to both backup files and keep them up-to-date between systems... Read more
File Juicer 4.61 - $18.00
File Juicer is a drag-and-drop can opener and data archaeologist. Its specialty is to find and extract images, video, audio, or text from files which are hard to open in other ways. In computer... Read more
Cocktail 10.4.2 - General maintenance an...
Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets you clean, repair and optimize your Mac. It is a powerful digital toolset that helps hundreds of thousands of Mac users around the world get... Read more
Fission 2.3.3 - Streamlined audio editor...
Fission can crop and trim audio, paste in or join files, or just rapidly split one long file into many. It's streamlined for fast editing. Plus, it works without the quality loss caused by other... Read more
Adobe Acrobat 17.012.20093 - Powerful PD...
Acrobat DC is available only as a part of Adobe Creative Cloud, and can only be installed and/or updated through Adobe's Creative Cloud app. Adobe Acrobat DC with Adobe Document Cloud services is... Read more
MacPilot 9.0.9 - $29.95
MacPilot gives you the power of UNIX and the simplicity of Macintosh, which means a phenomenal amount of untapped power in your hands! Use MacPilot to unlock over 1,200 features, and access them all... Read more
Adobe Acrobat Reader 17.012.20093 - View...
Adobe Acrobat Reader allows users to view PDF documents. You may not know what a PDF file is, but you've probably come across one at some point. PDF files are used by companies and even the IRS to... Read more
Myriad 4.1.1 - $79.00
Myriad is, simply put, one of the best audio batch processors. Totally redesigned, it looks beautiful and delivers incredible performance. Let Myriad do the heavy lifting while you get back to doing... Read more
DiskCatalogMaker 7.2.2 - Catalog your di...
DiskCatalogMaker is a simple disk management tool which catalogs disks. Simple, light-weight, and fast Finder-like intuitive look and feel Super-fast search algorithm Can compress catalog data for... Read more
Transmit 5.0.1 - Excellent FTP/SFTP clie...
Transmit is an excellent FTP (file transfer protocol), SFTP, S3 (Amazon.com file hosting) and iDisk/WebDAV client that allows you to upload, download, and delete files over the internet. With the... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Public Beta now available!
See All

Tencent’s Arena of Valor enters the Euro...
Tencent Games is this week making its first moves into the European gaming market with the launch of Arena of Valor. Published by Proxima Beta, the 5V5 mobile MOBA game has proved to be hugely success in parts of Asia where it has topped the... | Read more »
RAYCRISIS (Games)
RAYCRISIS 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $9.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: RAYCRISIS, the final installment in TAITO’s classic RAY series of arcade shooting games, locks on to iPhone! | Read more »
Miracle Merchant Guide - How to master t...
Miracle Merchant is the latest card game by Tiny Touch Tales taking the internet by storm at the moment, and it's easy to see why. Miracle Merchant is immensely charming with its colorful, hand drawn artwork. And the gameplay, too, is definitely... | Read more »
The 4 best mobile JRPGs
In the world of video games, no one really doesn't a fantasy adventure quite like a good old JRPG. These longer form titles fit right at home in the mobile space, leaving fans of the genre with a wide array of options. While Final Fantasy is... | Read more »
Beat Fever Guide - How to unlock every s...
| Read more »
Flippy Knife Guide - How to get a high s...
Flippy Knife takes flip the bottle games to the extreme, substituting an unassuming plastic bottle with a sharp knife. Through a variety of gameplay modes, you're mission is to collect a high score by flinging your knife, point first, into a... | Read more »
Strike Team Hydra (Games)
Strike Team Hydra 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: You are the commander of an elite Strike Team aboard the warship, HYDRA. Your first combat mission will have you leading... | Read more »
Drag racing is devilishly destructive in...
Fans of cars that crash and bash will want to take note from today, as the latest entry in the cult-classic Carmageddon series races its way back onto smartphone screens. Developed by the same team who introduced us to the original controversial... | Read more »
Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle beginner...
In the world of gacha games, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle is one of the biggest. The game combines board game elements with fighting action, tasking you with assembling a team of heroes from the Dragon Ball Z cast. If you're a DBZ fan and still... | Read more »
The 148Apps Ultimate Clash Royale Guide
| Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Value-Priced $329 Model Stimulates Return To...
The tide finally turned on the three year long iPad sales slump in 2017’s second calendar quarter (Apple’s fiscal 2017 third quarter) that ended July 1, 2017. Apple’s financial results announced on... Read more
Eighth Generation ‘Coffee Lake’ Intel Core Pr...
Intel Corporation has issued a media alert that the company will unveil its 8th Generation Intel Core processor family during an event on Facebook Live and the Intel newsroom on Aug. 21, 2017. Intel... Read more
15-inch 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros available for $1699. That’s $300 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for a 15″ MacBook Pro. An Apple one-year warranty is... Read more
9-inch iPad Pros, Apple refurbished, availabl...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 9″ iPad Pros available starting at $469. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB 9″ iPad Pro WiFi: $469 original MSRP... Read more
Clearance 12-inch iPad Pros, Apple refurbishe...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ WiFi iPad Pros available starting at $589. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB 12″ iPad Pro WiFi: $589... Read more
New 2017 iMacs on sale for up to $200 off MSR...
B&H Photo has the new 2017 21-inch and 27-inch iMacs on sale for up to $200 off MSRP including free shipping. B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $2099 $... Read more
Late-breaking deals for Monday, Aug 7: Mac mi...
B&H Photo has slashed $100 off the price of two Macs this afternoon: – 1.4GHz Mac mini (MGEM2LL/A): $399, $100 off MSRP – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (2017 model number MQD32LL/A): $899, $100... Read more
Sylvania Smart+ First HomeKit-enabled, Hub Fr...
The HomeKit-enabled SYLVANIA SMART+ A19 Full Color Light Bulb is now available for pre-order (MSRP $44.99) with delivery expected in September and additional products coming out soon after. This is... Read more
New 13-inch 2.3GHz MacBook Pros on sale for $...
Amazon has the new 2017 13″ 2.3GHz MacBook Pros on sale today for $100 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A): $1199 $100 off MSRP out of stock... Read more
Clearance 2016 13-inch MacBook Airs available...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available for up to $150 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13″ 1.6GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MMGF2LL... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Frameworks Engineering Manager, *Apple* Wat...
Frameworks Engineering Manager, Apple Watch Job Number: 41632321 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jun. 15, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Summary Read more
Development Operations and Site Reliability E...
Development Operations and Site Reliability Engineer, Apple Payment Gateway Job Number: 57572631 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jul. 27, 2017 Read more
Frameworks Engineering Manager, *Apple* Wat...
Frameworks Engineering Manager, Apple Watch Job Number: 41632321 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jun. 15, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Summary Read more
Frameworks Engineering Manager, *Apple* Wat...
Frameworks Engineering Manager, Apple Watch Job Number: 41632321 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jun. 15, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Summary Read more
Sr. Experience Producer, Today at *Apple* -...
Job Summary At Apple Retail, we are focused on building experiences...new, and discover something they can only find at Apple . Today at Apple is the brand Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.