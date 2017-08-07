Ghostotter introduces Automator Actions for Apple Pages

Ghostotter Software has introduced Pages Automator Actions (http://tinyurl.com/ycrjxrrf), a $12.50 set of Automator actions to control Apple's Pages on macOS

Users can create Automator workflows to open files, convert then to other formats, find/replace text and more, without needing to know any kind of coding. The actions can interact with actions from other applications to build workflows to save users time, including batch converting Pages documents to PDFs, zipping them and uploading them via FTP.