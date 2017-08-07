DriveDx for macOS upgraded to version 1.6.0

BinaryFruit has released DriveDx 1.6.0 (https://binaryfruit.com/drivedx), an update of its macOS solution for SSD and HDD health diagnostics and monitoring.

The app performs overall drive health diagnostics using drive health indicators (like SSD wear out / endurance, reallocated bad sectors, offline bad sectors, pending sectors, I/O errors, and more) that most closely correlate with drive failures according to the statistics reported in the latest researches focused on identifying drive failure trends. This provides a picture of a current drive health status and enables foreseeing potential problems with drive failure and loss of data.

DriveDx requires macOS 10.6.8 or higher. It has has four types of licenses that are currently being offered on promotion: a personal license for $19.99; a family license for $39.99, a business license starting from $99.99, and an IT-consultant license starting from $49.99. A demo is available for download.