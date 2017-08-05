NetObjex, Brooklyn Library team up for smart mobile charging stations

NetObjex has partnered with one of the nation's leading public libraries, Brooklyn Public Library (www.bklynlibrary.org), to offer patrons Smart Mobile Phone Charging Station technology.

They’re free for use to consumers, and allow patrons to charge their mobile devices in secure enclosures with integration to their library cards. In exchange, patrons are required to complete an engagement usually involving watch a short 15-30 second video clip and/or answering a brief survey. This provides Brooklyn Public Library a tool in collecting valuable data for analytics, with the objective of improving services at the library and the community at large, according to Donnell Perkins, manager of Enterprise Applications at Brooklyn Public Library.

Powering these charging stations is the NetObjex IoT-Blockchain platform that enables data collection through sensors, storage and visualization of data in the cloud, marketing campaign management, and optional integration into enterprise systems and blockchain. All this is accomplished via a point-and-click browser based app.

Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) is an independent library system for the 2.5 million residents of Brooklyn. It is the fifth largest library system in the United States with 60 neighborhood libraries located throughout the borough.