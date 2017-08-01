SuperTab for macOS revved to version 3.0

SpriTec Software has revved SuperTab (www.supertab.me) , its utility app for macOS, to version 3.0.

The tool enhances and extends the Mac's built-in Command-Tab app switcher, providing additional access to files, folders, websites, calendars, windows, clipboards, Dock items and more. Version 3.0 adds item name overlays and calendar events.

With SuperTab's ability to display folders, files and many other items in the App Switcher, it had become difficult to easily identify identical looking items. By adding the option to overlay the names of these items directly atop their icons, SuperTab 3.0 has now made identifying and working with these items much more intuitive and simple.

SuperTab 3.0 also makes viewing upcoming Calendar Events as easy as activating the App Switcher. Users can configure the Date Range to display, choose which Calendars to include Events from, and can hover the mouse over any Event to see its full details.

SuperTab 3.0 is compatible with macOS 10.8 and higher. It’s free to download and install and is fully functional for 30 days. After 30 days, it remains functional, but will occasionally ask users to register. Users can take advantage of a special 50%-off sale price of $10 through Sept. 30. Users of earlier versions of SuperTab can upgrade to 3.0 for $2.99.