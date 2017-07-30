Red Giant rolls out Trapcode Suite 14

Red Giant has released Trapcode Suite 14 (http://www.redgiant.com/products/trapcode-suite/), an update to its set of tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe After Effects.

With a total of 11 powerful tools for 3D motion graphics and visual effects, release highlights include Trapcode Particular 3.0 and Trapcode Form 3.0, which have both been completely overhauled to offer faster rendering speeds and an intuitive user experience when building particle effects. Also included is a free update for Trapcode Tao, giving users depth of field effects for more realism.

Trapcode Suite 14 can be purchased for $999 (Suite 14 is a $199 upgrade from previous editions) through the Red Giant’s online store. Customers can purchase individual products or the entire Trapcode Suite 14.